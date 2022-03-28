Motorcyclist killed in crash on Indianapolis' northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash involving another vehicle Monday morning.

The crash happened in the 5300 block of Massachusetts Ave. around 11 a.m.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers on the scene say the the person riding the motorcycle was killed. The driver of the vehicle involved remained on the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

Accident reconstruction were called to help determine the cause of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.