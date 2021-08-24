Watch
NewsPublic Safety

Actions

Motorcyclist killed in hit-and-run crash at 38th Street and Pennsylvania on Indy's north side

items.[0].image.alt
WRTV/Eldon Wheeler
38thandpennax.jpg
38thandpennax1.jpg
38thandpennax2.jpg
Posted at 9:09 AM, Aug 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-24 09:09:09-04

INDIANAPOLIS — The driver of a motorcycle is dead following a hit-and-run crash on the north side of Indianapolis on Monday night, police say.

The crash happened around 10:30 p.m. at 38th and Pennsylvania Streets. It involved a motorcycle and a car.

The intersection was closed for quite some time while the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department investigated.

According to IMPD, the motorcyclist was taken to an area hospital where he later was pronounced dead.

The victim's identity nor the cause of the crash has yet to be released.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Stream now!