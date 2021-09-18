Multi-vehicle crash sends 3 to the hospital

CARMEL — Three people were taken to the hospital Friday night as a result of a multi-vehicle crash.

The wreck happened before 10 p.m. at the intersection of 96th Street and N. Meridian Street.

Two other people were also injured in the crash, but their injuries were minor.

The condition of the three who were taken to the hospital isn't known at this time.

The Carmel Police Department is currently investigating a crash at the intersection of 96th St and N Meridian St. Traffic is restricted in all directions at this time - avoid the area. — Carmel Police Department (@CarmelPD) September 18, 2021