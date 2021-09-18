Watch
Multi-vehicle crash sends 3 to the hospital

Photo provided/Carmel Fire Department
Posted at 10:39 PM, Sep 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-17 22:39:21-04

CARMEL — Three people were taken to the hospital Friday night as a result of a multi-vehicle crash.

The wreck happened before 10 p.m. at the intersection of 96th Street and N. Meridian Street.

Two other people were also injured in the crash, but their injuries were minor.

The condition of the three who were taken to the hospital isn't known at this time.

Stream now!