Multiple Indiana counties report 911 outages

Ind. — Multiple Central Indiana counties reported issues with 911 Thursday afternoon.

The Boone County Sheriff's Office told residents to text 911 or call 765-483-5799 or 765-483-6410 for all non emergent calls.

Delaware County is telling residents to text 911. The Yorktown/Mt. Pleasant Twp. Fire Department asks residents to call them directly at (765) 759-5836.

The Hancock County 911 Center reported a 911 outage and phone disruption. They say text to 911 is working or you can call 317-477-4400 for assistance.

Hendricks County: email submissions@hccom.org or call the Hendricks County Sheriff's Office at 317-745-6269

Johnson County: outage reported

Madison County: asking residents to text 911. Pendleton Police say the department's phones are still working and to call 765-778-3933 if assistance is needed.

Mooresville (Morgan County): Call the non-emergency line at 317-831-3434. Mooresville dispatch's number is 317-831-3434 ext 1; Morgan County's dispatch is 765-342-5544 ext 5.

Shelby County 911 is asking residents to still call 911 if there's an emergency. If they have a non-emergency, call 317.392.5108 or 317.398.6661. Text-to-911 is still operational.

"We are currently working on our back up system that we have in place. Calls are not routing properly so please be patient as we work with AT&T to determine the cause of the issues and get it resolved," 911 director Jason Able said in a news release.

