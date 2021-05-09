Multiple homes damaged by lightning strikes in Noblesville & Westfield

NOBLESVILLE — Firefighters in Hamilton County had their hands full Sunday morning after several fires were reported from lightning strikes within a one-hour period.

A storm rolled through the area around 9 a.m. with lots of lightning. Between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m., at least four different house fires were reported in Noblesville and Westfield.

The Noblesville Fire Department responded to the first two of those fires, with both homes suffering significant damage.

The first call came in to 911 at 9:06 a.m. for a report of a fire at a home in the 10400 block of Cerulean Drive.

The second call came in for a fire on Castamere Drive at roughly 9:13 a.m.

WRTV / Jake Weller

A short time later, another fire was reported from a possible lightning strike at a home in the 20900 block of Promontory Lane in Westfield at 9:29 a.m

And a fourth fire was called in for a fire in the 600 block of Central Avenue in Atlanta at 9:44 a.m.

No injuries were reported from any of the fires.

The actual cause of each fire still remains under investigation and will be determined by the fire invesitgators.