Multiple injured after crash involving IndyGo bus in downtown Indy

INDIANAPOLIS — A crash involving an IndyGo bus in downtown Indy has led to multiple injuries.

A crash involving an IndyGo bus and a passenger car near the intersection of 9th Street and Capitol Avenue led to multiple people being transported to local hospitals.

In total, seven people were transported from the scene to Eskenazi and Methodist hospitals.

Six of the patients came from inside the bus. The other was the driver of the passenger car.

None of the injuries are believed to be life threatening.

