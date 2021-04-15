Muncie activist group reacts to new indictment against police officers

MUNCIE — Members of the Muncie community are expressing their reaction to a new court indictment against Muncie police officers.

Muncie Resists, a community activist group, took part in helping to lead rallies for racial justice and police reform in Muncie over the summer.

The group pushed for greater transparency when it comes to police interactions with the public.

WRTV's Cornelius Hocker spoke with the group during their virtual public meeting to learn their thoughts on these indictments against the officers.

The group's vice chair said this is why some people believe we're past the point where some police departments can be reformed in a meaningful way.

RELATED | Man says he thought he 'was going to die' during arrest by Muncie police