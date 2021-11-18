Muncie Police Department receives $375K grant from DOJ to hire 3 new officers

MUNCIE — The Muncie Police Department will receive $375,000 and hire three new officers as part of a U.S. Department of Justice initiative to provide direct funding to law enforcement agencies and allow them to hire additional full-time officers.

The Office of Community Oriented Policing Services COPS Hiring Program will provide $139 million to 183 law enforcement agencies across the national to help them hire 1,066 officers.

Other police departments in Indiana that will receive funds include those in Cedar Lake, Crown Point and La Paz.

Each department received $125,000 and will add one new officer to their departments.