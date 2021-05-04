'My sister was very strong' Family remembers mother and newborn killed in Indy crash

INDIANAPOLIS — Family members are remembering a 23-year-old woman and her newborn daughter who lost their lives in a crash on Indianapolis' east side Sunday morning.

Diasia Hogan was driving when she got into an accident with another vehicle before 11 a.m. near the intersection of Roy Rd. and Franklin Rd.

Diasia died at the scene. Family members say her 17-day-old daughter, Colette, was ejected from the vehicle. Colette was rushed to Riley Hospital for Children where she later died.

Family members say another woman and her 12-year-old daughter who were also in the vehicle with Diasia were taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries.

Diasia's sisters, Danyelle and Dai'Ghia Hogan, said their sister was one of the best.

“My sister, she was the backbone of me and Jade,” Dai'Ghia said. “She was the one I called when I needed to ask a motherly question or when I just needed to cry. My sister was very strong.”

Colette was born on April 15, 2021, and was Diasia's third child.

Family members said Diasia's 3-year-old Jimari and Pleasant, who will be turning two years old later this month, were not in the vehicle with her at the time of the crash.

"They were her everything," Danyelle said. “All she ever really cared about is me, my other sister, and her kids. Very territorial and caring. If she could help, she did without hesitation. She is just very big on family and friends.”

Family members are trying to raise money for a memorial and funeral service for Diasia and Colette and have started a fundraiser on Facebook to help their grandmother cover those unexpected expenses.

"I just wanna say that Diasia had a lot of friends and she made a lot of people smile," Danyelle said. "I have so many videos of us together it’s crazy."

Police have not released any details about the occupants of the other vehicle involved in the crash.