Neighborhood group proposes its own plan to address violence in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis neighborhood group is proposing its own plan for addressing violence in the community.

The "North Shadeland Alliance" — which advocates for the area between Fall Creek Road and 82nd Street — is petitioning the city to issue what the alliance calls an "emergency stop gap" measure.

The group wants the measure to immediately change the bail system for suspects in violent crimes, purchase and deploy a gunshot detection system, and authorize additional emergency resources to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Last week, Mayor Joe Hogsett proposed a $3.3 million violence prevention funding plan. It includes more than $1.5 million in IMPD investments. The proposal is headed to the City-County Council for a vote.