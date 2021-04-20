New Castle man dies in single-vehicle crash on Interstate 70 in Wayne County

RICHMOND — A New Castle man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Monday night on Interstate 70 in Richmond.

James Cotner, 44, died in the crash that was initially reported as a vehicle fire on Roundbarn Road near the I-70 overpass, Wayne County Sheriff Randy Retter said in a news release.

Cotner was traveling westbound on I-70 when he left the roadway and drove into the median. Retter said the vehicle vaulted over an embankment and went airborne across Roundbarn Road before it collided with the opposite bridge embankment.

The vehicle caught fire following the crash and Cotner was pronounced dead at the scene. He was the only person in the vehicle.

The crash remains under investigation.