Ninevah man killed by police after firing shots at officers during pursuit and standoff

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY — Police shot and killed a Ninevah man, who earlier fired shots at officers, as he took another rifle out of a box at the end of an hourslong pursuit and standoff, Indiana State Police said.

The situation began around 11:40 a.m. when Brown County authorities asked police departments in neighboring counties to watch for Martin Louis Douglas Jr., 30, who was said to be despondent and possibly armed, Indiana State Police Sgt. Carey Huls said in a news release.

"Douglas was reportedly driving his Maroon Ford Pickup truck eastbound towards Bartholomew County and possibly intended to harm one or more acquaintances," Huls said.

An officer with the Columbus Police Department attempted to stop Douglas in Bartholomew County near County Road 450 South and County Road 300 West, but Huls said Douglas refused to stop and fled. Police from the Indiana State Police Versailles Post and the Bartholomew County Sheriff's Department joined in the pursuit, which continued on roads in southwest Bartholomew and northern Jackson counties.

Huls said Douglas was driving erratically at high speeds as the pursuit continued south of Columbus toward County Road 300 West and State Road 58 when Douglas struck a tire deflation device.

"Martin Douglas then allegedly stopped in the roadway and fired approximately 15 rounds from an AR-15 style rifle at pursuing officers," Huls said. "Officers then returned fire. Investigators believe at least three police vehicles were struck by rounds from Douglas' weapon in the altercation, including two Columbus Police Department vehicles and an Indiana State Police SUV. Douglas then continued driving north and entered a cornfield near CR 300 West and Deaver Road, stopping his truck several hundred feet off the roadway."

Officers surrounded Douglas' truck in the cornfield and the Columbus Police Department SWAT and South Zone Indiana State Police SWAT teams arrived shortly after.

Following a standoff that lasted approximately five hours, Huls said Douglas got out of his truck around 5:30 p.m. and picked up a second AR-15 style rifle from a box in the rear of his truck. Indiana State Police SWAT team members fired their weapons at Douglas and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

No officers were injured in the incident. An investigation is ongoing and Indiana State Police detectives will conduct interviews and review information and possible video, Huls said.