No criminal charges filed against IMPD officers in 2020 shooting death of Grant King

INDIANAPOLIS — No criminal charges will be filed against the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Officers who shot and killed a man last year on the city's northeast side following a standoff.

Officers exchanged gunfire twice with the suspect, Grant King, 35.

In the Use of Deadly Force review released by the Marion County Prosecutor's Office Friday, officials said a relative called 911 when King was threatening her with a handgun.

IMPD responded and found King sitting on the porch with a gun in his lap. After being told to drop the gun and put up his hands, the report states King picked up another gun and began shooting at officers. Officers returned fire, and King entered the residence.

IMPD used a phone to talk to King inside the home.

"King’s demeanor was upset and angry. King said he didn’t want to come out and if he did, he’d come out shooting. King said he didn’t want to go back to jail and he knows what he did. King said he shot at cops, he’s a felon, and was going back to prison," the report said.

After PA announcements and SWAT means were exhausted, the SWAT team entered the residence and found King in a closet. After getting no compliance from King, "Sgt. Klinton Streeter then approached and deployed a less-lethal round from the shotgun. Officer Wogan heard gunshots and then a second after that he heard the officers to his left firing at the suspect in the closet." Bullets from both a gun found near King and from the guns of three officers were found in the closet.

King was then moved for medical treatment. An autopsy report revealed King had 35 gunshot wounds, five of which were graze wounds.

"The impartial, objective evidence gathered throughout this investigation makes clear that Mr. King fired on the officers who responded to his relative’s 911 call and then fired again on the officers who entered his home to take him into custody and render aid," the report said. "Under the applicable legal standards, Mr. King’s actions necessitated that the police defend themselves with deadly force and the Prosecutor’s Office will therefore not file charges in this case."

The Marion County Prosecutor's Office says King's family has been notified of the decision.