Noblesville dermatologist gives sun safety tips amid UV Safety Awareness Month

NOBLESVILLE — July is UV Safety Awareness Month and health experts say there’s some common mistakes people tend to make when using sunscreen.

Melanie Kingsley owns MK Dermatology in Noblesville. She recommends a minimum SPF of 30 or higher.

“SPF 30 blocks 97% of those sun rays. If you have SPF 15, you only block 93%. You want to at least have 97% coverage,” Kingsley said.

Kingsley says you should still reapply sunscreen even if it says it’s waterproof.

“You can’t be in the water for hours without reapplying. It does say waterproof, but the sun is breaking it down as it’s hitting your skin, and the water and your sweat are washing it away. Still reapply every two hours,” Kingsley said.

She says a myth is that sunscreen is more harmful to your skin than not wearing it at all due to the chemicals sunscreen is made with.

“It’s very important to protect your skin. Sunscreen is fine to use. It hasn’t been proven to cause any skin cancers. Don’t be afraid to use them,” Kingsley said. “Especially, your first 20-years of life are vital for sun protection because getting those burns as your skin is developing can lead to skin cancers down the road.”

Kingsley says that if you do happen to get a sunburn, you should do the following:



Stay out of the sun

Use Aloe as long as you don’t have any sensitivities to it

Put ointments on any areas with open sores

Take doses of Vitamin D or ibuprofen

