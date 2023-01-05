Watch Now
Noblesville man hit, killed while trying to change a tire on I-65

Posted at 7:52 PM, Jan 04, 2023
JASPER COUNTY — A Noblesville man was hit and killed by a driver Wednesday morning in Northwest Indiana.

Indiana State Police say Miles S. Williams, 25, of Noblesville was driving on I-65 near the 230 mile marker when his vehicle got a flat tire on the passenger side.

He pulled over to the left side of the roadway, but troopers say there is just a grass median and a narrow area of rumble strips there and not a full lane of emergency shoulder.

ISP says Williams was trying to change the tire, but that part of the car was still in the road.

Another vehicle driving on I-65 hit both Williams and the vehicle. Williams died at the scene.

Troopers did not say if the other driver was injured or if they could face any possible charges.

