Noblesville to implement White River traffic restrictions

NOBLESVILLE — The City of Noblesville says White River traffic restrictions will be in place through 2024 due to the construction of the new Pleasant Street bridge.

The city says the river will remain open during construction, but the waterway has been restricted in the construction zone.

Buoys and construction signage have been placed along the river in critical locations to alert waterway users and guide them through the construction zone.

The city asks that people exercise caution as they navigate the river and refrain from entering the construction zone.

City of Noblesville Map of affected areas

The construction is part of Reimagine Pleasant Street, a multi-phased transportation improvement project to improve mobility and compliment the growth of Noblesville.

The critical first phase, which includes the construction of a new White River Bridge, will be open by the end of 2024.

The project is expected to reduce traffic through downtown Noblesville by 20% and will also provide a link for three major trails (Nickel Plate, Midland Trace, and Riverwalk) to connect Noblesville with Hamilton County and the greater Indianapolis area.

For more details about the project, click here.