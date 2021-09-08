North Central student injured with knife during fight at school

INDIANAPOLIS — A North Central High School student was injured during a fight involving a knife Wednesday morning at the school on the north side of Indianapolis, officials said.

Two students were "involved in an altercation involving a knife," an email sent to parents from the Metropolitan School District of Washington Township said. North Central students will be released from school at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

One student was "apprehended" and another received medical attention, the email said. The school building was declared secure following the incident.

"We are triaging this emergency situation and working closely with IMPD as well as supporting students and families," said Ellen Rogers, community relations coordinator for MSD of Washington Township. "We will have a more comprehensive statement later today."

The injured student's condition was not immediately available.

Read the email sent to parents below:

Due to an unfortunate event this morning at North Central High School where two students were involved in an altercation involving a knife, we are going to release North Central High School students early at 10 AM, today September 8, 2021.



The student involved has been apprehended, medical attention is being provided and the school building is secure.



Dismissal will begin at 10 AM, if you come to North Central earlier it could be a lengthy process as we have implemented all of our safety protocols.



We will share additional information with parents later today but wanted to immediately communicate the early release.

This story will be updated.