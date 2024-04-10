Watch Now
North Vernon PD fatally shoot 23-year-old woman during disturbance call, ISP investigating

(Source: Raycom Media)
Posted at 7:28 AM, Apr 10, 2024
NORTH VERNON — Indiana State Police have taken over an investigation into what led North Vernon Police Department officers into a fatal shooting Tuesday night.

According to ISP, shortly after 7 p.m. officers were called to a disturbance on Thomas Street in North Vernon.

There, officers encountered 23-year-old Rachel Blake inside the bathroom of a room with a large knife. After failed attempts to disarm Blake with TASERs, Blake moved towards officers with the knife, according to ISP.

Two North Vernon officers discharged their handguns, striking Blake at least once, according to police. She died at the scene.

North Vernon PD and the Jennings County Sheriff's Office contacted state police to investigate the shooting.

All involved officers were placed on leave.

