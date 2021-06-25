NTSB report: Witness saw plane in 'nose down, left spin' before deadly crash in Montgomery County

DARLINGTON — The National Transportation Safety Board has released its preliminary report about a plane crash that claimed the lives of two people earlier this month.

The crash happened June 6 in a field in Montgomery County and involved a pilot and flight instructor from The Lift Academy. Indiana State Police say Benjamin Corbet, 21, of Franklin and Kristen Green, 28, of Swisher, Iowa were killed.

The NTSB says flight data revealed several turns, engine power, and altitude changes, consistent with the airplane maneuvering during the flight.

Witnesses reported the airplane was in a “nose down, left spin” before it disappeared behind a tree line. Another witness in a nearby house said they heard the airplane’s engine, an impact and then quiet.

The report also states the flight was not in contact with air traffic control at the time of the crash.

You can read the full report below.

