Off-duty Indianapolis firefighter rescued woman from burning home in Greenwood

GREENWOOD — Being a hero does not stop when you clock out always.

This was the case for Indianapolis Fire Department Captain Mark Baranko this week.

On Tuesday, Baranko ran into a burning home in the Carefree neighborhood of Greenwood and rescued a woman on the second flood of the home.

White River Township Fire Department (WRTFD) crews learned of Baranko's heroics as they arrived as the scene to begin fighting the fire.

According to WRTFD, the woman was able to quickly be transported to Eskenazi Hospital in serious condition thanks to the fast-acting of Baranko.

A second victim made it out of the house prior to crews’ arrival and was transported to Eskenazi in stable condition.

The fire was brought under control within fifteen minutes of the first 911 call.

Damage to the $300,000 home is estimated to be over $150,000. No firefighters were injured.

“I am extremely grateful for the quick actions of Captain Baranko," WRTFD Chief Jeremy Pell said. "The outcome could have been much different had Captain Baranko not been in the area. Having worked with Captain Baranko in the past, I know firsthand that his decision to search the house is just one example of his commitment to serving others. The community has invested in this fire department. Today, a family realized the positive life changing impact a fire department can have on its community. I am extremely proud of everyone who responded to today’s fire.”