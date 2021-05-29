Investigation underway after IMPD officer shot, injured on northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS — Officers with Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department are investigating after they responded to a person shot in the 6400 block of Kentstone Drive around 3:40 Saturday afternoon.

When they arrived at the scene, they found two people with gunshot wounds. According to police, one was critically injured and the other is stable.

During that investigation a vehicle pursuit ensued, ending at W. 30th Street and Riverside Drive when a female officer was shot during an exchange of gunfire with the suspect.

She was taken to Methodist hospital in good condition.

The suspect was also struck during the exchange and is in critical condition.

Lt. Shane Foley said the scene is active and the road will be closed for several hours. They don't believe there is an active threat to the community.

If you have any information, you're asked to call IMPD or Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.

If you can please avoid W. 30th Street from Clifton Street to E. Riverside Drive IMPD officers are working a critical incident and the road will be shut down for some time. — IMPD (@IMPDnews) May 29, 2021

There are active police scenes near 6300 Kentstone Dr and W 30th St near Riverside Dr. There is no active threat to the community and officers are not looking for any suspects. — IMPD (@IMPDnews) May 29, 2021

This is a developing story. We will continue to update as details become available.