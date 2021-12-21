Officials protest Marion County Sheriff's plan on jail transports

INDIANAPOLIS — A big change for several local police departments is coming.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office will soon stop transporting people arrested by police outside Indianapolis to the Marion County Jail.

It means police officers in Beech Grove, Cumberland, Lawrence, Southport and Speedway will have to transport those detainees themselves.

Leaders from those cities and towns joined on Tuesday to protest the change.

They said they wonder why they are paying taxes for the transport service if the sheriff’s office is planning to end it.

“If you are not going to provide this service to us, then on behalf of every single taxpayer in these cities and towns, we want that money returned to these cities and towns so that we can properly provide this service,” Beech Grove Mayor Dennis Buckley said.

WRTV reached out to Marion County Sheriff Kerry Forestal for comment.

The sheriff’s office previously indicated that staffing issues made it difficult for them to continue using deputies to transport detainees from all the county’s police departments.