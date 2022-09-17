One dead, multiple juveniles injured in wrong-way crash on I-465 ramp at Rockville Road

INDIANAPOLIS — At least one person is dead and multiple others are seriously injured after a wrong-way crash on the entrance ramp to I-465 off Rockville Road.

Multiple units from Wayne Township, Decatur Township and Indiana State Police responded to the scene around 11:30 a.m. Saturday.

Wayne Township Fire Department Captain Eric Banister said a vehicle was traveling the wrong direction on the entrance ramp to I-465, striking at least one other vehicle.

One person died at the scene and four others, including multiple juveniles, were transferred to the hospital in serious condition.

The entrance ramp will be closed for several hours while accident reconstruction crews investigate.

The crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as it becomes available.