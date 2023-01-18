One dead, two injured after Fishers car crash

FISHERS — Fishers Police say one person is dead and two others were injured after a crash Tuesday night.
The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. at E. 116th Street and Olio Road.
Police did not provide any information on the victims.
The road reopened around 11 p.m.
The roadway is now open at 11:10pm. Two vehicles were involved. One person died in the crash and two people were transported to the hospital.
We will provide more detailed information after notifications have been made to next of kin.