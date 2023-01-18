Watch Now
One dead, two injured after Fishers car crash

Posted at 11:44 PM, Jan 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-17 23:44:20-05

FISHERS — Fishers Police say one person is dead and two others were injured after a crash Tuesday night.

The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. at E. 116th Street and Olio Road.

Police did not provide any information on the victims.

The road reopened around 11 p.m.

