One dies in crash on I-70 in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Police are investigating after one person died in a crash on I-70 in Indianapolis Thursday.

The wreck happened at 5:38 p.m. when emergency crews were called to the scene of a serious crash on I-70 westbound near Harding Street.

When first responders arrived, they found a Hyundai Sonata that was heavily damaged underneath the rear end of a semi trailer on the right shoulder.

The driver of the Hyundai was entrapped in the wreckage, unconscious and unresponsive. The driver of the semi was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.

The driver of the Hyundai has been identified as Randall Wilson, 55, of Franklin, Indiana and was pronounced dead at the scene.

An initial investigation into the crash determined the driver of the semi pulled over to the shoulder and stopped due to possible mechanical issues. The semi was stopped on the right shoulder when the driver of the Hyundai, for reasons unknown, hit the back of the semi.

The two right lanes of I-70 were closed for four hours while the crash was investigated and the wreckage was removed from the roadway.