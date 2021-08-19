One killed, two injured in Madison County crash

ELWOOD — An Elwood man died and two others were taken to the hospital after a crash involving a tractor trailer and SUV Thursday morning.

The crash happened at the intersection of State Roads 37 and 128 around 10:30 a.m.

The Madison County Sheriff's Office says Benjamin Capshaw, 41, of Elwood was driving the SUV northbound and the tractor trailer, driven by Frank Powers, 43, of Cicero, was traveling southbound.

Witnesses told deputies the SUV turned across the center line and collided with the trailer, and both vehicles caught fire.

Capshaw died at the scene.

The crash is still under investigation.