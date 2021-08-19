Watch
NewsPublic Safety

Actions

One killed, two injured in Madison County crash

items.[0].image.alt
Paul Chiodo/WRTV
fatal madison co crash
Posted at 1:18 PM, Aug 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-19 13:45:02-04

ELWOOD — An Elwood man died and two others were taken to the hospital after a crash involving a tractor trailer and SUV Thursday morning.

The crash happened at the intersection of State Roads 37 and 128 around 10:30 a.m.

The Madison County Sheriff's Office says Benjamin Capshaw, 41, of Elwood was driving the SUV northbound and the tractor trailer, driven by Frank Powers, 43, of Cicero, was traveling southbound.

Witnesses told deputies the SUV turned across the center line and collided with the trailer, and both vehicles caught fire.

Capshaw died at the scene.

The crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Stream now!