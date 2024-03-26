Overnight fire destroys Columbus dentist office after 20 years in business

COLUMBUS — After 20 years in business at their location, a Columbus dentist office will look to rebuild after a fire destroyed their building overnight.

According to the Columbus Fire Department, at 3:48 a.m. crews were called to the 900 block of 3rd Street for a business on fire.

Crews quickly found fire coming through the roof of Columbus Family Dental Center. As they fought the fire, crews faced pressure fluctuations from fire hydrants, causing them to take a defensive fire attack.

Using an elevated water stream, the fire was marked under control after approximately one hour.

According to the fire department, Dr. Laura Bracken, DDS explained the business has operated for approximately 20 years from their current location.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

No injuries were reported.