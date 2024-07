INDIANAPOLIS — An overturned semi near the north split in downtown Indy this morning caused additional headaches for commuters looking to travel from the south side of the city to the north side.

All lanes of northbound I-65 are blocked and are expected to remain closed for multiple hours.

The crash occurred around 4 a.m. on the interstate.

There were no injuries reported from the crash, according to crews on the scene.

