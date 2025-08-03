Paoli Police searching for missing teen

PAOLI — The Paoli Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a missing teen.

According to authorities, 17-year-old Necia Marie last contacted her parents on Thursday, July 31, and told them she was going to the park. This was the last time her family heard from her.

Necia left in her parents' car, which was later found in Clinton County.

Police said her family believes Necia might be heading to Frankfort to visit a friend.

Anyone with information regarding Necia Marie is encouraged to contact law enforcement immediately.