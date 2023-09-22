Watch Now
Pedestrian fatally hit while walking on I-465 near Harding Street

<p>File photo of an ambulance.</p>
Posted at 7:21 AM, Sep 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-22 08:37:05-04

INDIANAPOLIS — A man died Thursday night after they were struck and killed on Interstate 465.

According to Indiana State Police, troopers responded to a fatal crash on I-465 near Harding Street on the south side just after 9 p.m.

When they arrived, they found seriously injured man lying in the roadway. Despite life saving measures by Trooper Benjamin Byler, the man died.

A preliminary investigation, the man was walking in the westbound lanes of I-465 between Harding and East streets when he was struck by a semi-tractor.

ISP says the driver of the semi returned to the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

