BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY — Police in Bartholomew County are investigating after a semi struck and killed a pedestrian on I-65 near the Taylorsville exit.

The Johnson County Sheriff's Department confirmed with WRTV that the crash happened at the 76 mile marker in Bartholomew County. Initially, it was thought that the semi hit a deer on the interstate, but later confirmed it was a person and that the person is deceased.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update as details become available.