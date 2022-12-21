Male pedestrian killed after being hit by driver on Indy's south side

INDIANAPOLIS — A pedestrian died Tuesday night after he was hit by a driver, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Officers responded to the intersection of E Stop 11 Road and Madison Avenue around 7 p.m.

Police say the driver, a female, was traveling north on Madison when they hit the man who was crossing the street.

The woman told investigators she didn't see him in the road. She stayed at the scene.

Police say the man was wearing dark clothes but did have a small flashlight with him.

IMPD says alcohol is not believed to be a factor at this time.