Watch Now
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesPublic Safety

Actions

Male pedestrian killed after being hit by driver on Indy's south side

stop 11 and madison pedestrian fatal.jpg
WRTV/Dave Marren
stop 11 and madison pedestrian fatal.jpg
Posted at 7:27 PM, Dec 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-20 19:49:21-05

INDIANAPOLIS — A pedestrian died Tuesday night after he was hit by a driver, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Officers responded to the intersection of E Stop 11 Road and Madison Avenue around 7 p.m.

Police say the driver, a female, was traveling north on Madison when they hit the man who was crossing the street.

The woman told investigators she didn't see him in the road. She stayed at the scene.

Police say the man was wearing dark clothes but did have a small flashlight with him.

IMPD says alcohol is not believed to be a factor at this time.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WRTV APPS ARE FREE!