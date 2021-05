INDIANAPOLIS — A pedestrian died Tuesday morning after they were struck by a motorist on the northeast side of Indianapolis, police said.

The crash occurred before 6 a.m. on East Fall Creek Parkway North Drive near the intersection with Drexel Avenue, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

East Fall Creek Parkway North Drive is closed near the site of the crash.

Police have not released information about the condition of the driver.

This story will be updated.