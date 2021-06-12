Pedestrian struck and killed by semi Saturday morning on Interstate 465

INDIANAPOLIS — A man is dead after he was struck by a semi-tractor trailer Saturday morning in the southbound lanes of Interstate 465, police said.

Indiana State Police troopers responded to the crash around 5:15 a.m. at the 16.3 mile marker of I-465 on the west side of Indianapolis.

First responders found the man lying unconscious and unresponsive in the roadway with the semi stopped in the middle lane of the interstate, ISP Sgt. John Perrine said in a news release.

Medics transported the man, who has not been identified, to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The semi driver was not injured and "is not suspected of being under the influence of alcohol or drugs," according to Perrine.

There were no disabled vehicles in the area and ISP Crash Reconstructionists are trying to determine why the man was crossing the interstate.

All lanes of I-465 southbound were closed following the crash, but they have since reopened. The crash remains under investigation.