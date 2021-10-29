Pedestrian struck, killed by driver on South East Street in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — A pedestrian was struck and killed by a driver Friday morning on the south side of Indianapolis, police said.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the crash after 7 a.m. in the 5200 block of South East Street between South Thompson Road and East Eppler Avenue.

An IMPD public information officer said one pedestrian died, while the driver remained at the scene and cooperated with police.

Northbound traffic on South East Street was shut down following the crash and one southbound lane remained open.

No other information about the crash was immediately available.