Watch Now
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesPublic Safety

Actions

Pedestrian struck, killed on far southeast side

Hit and run Southeastern.jpg
wrtv
Hit and run Southeastern.jpg
Posted at 7:19 AM, Nov 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-28 07:59:39-05

INDIANAPOLIS — A person has died after a Tuesday morning hit and run crash on the city's far southeast side.

According to IMPD, officers were called to the intersection of Southeastern Avenue and Wildwood Drive just after 6 a.m. Tuesday on reports of a hit-and-run involving a pedestrian. This is near the Hanna Avenue intersection.

As of 7 a.m., IMPD confirmed one fatality from the incident.

Traffic will be impacted in this area for several hours, until the on scene is investigation is complete, according to police. Drivers and pedestrians are being asked to seek an alternate route.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Make a difference today!