Pedestrian struck, killed on far southeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — A person has died after a Tuesday morning hit and run crash on the city's far southeast side.

According to IMPD, officers were called to the intersection of Southeastern Avenue and Wildwood Drive just after 6 a.m. Tuesday on reports of a hit-and-run involving a pedestrian. This is near the Hanna Avenue intersection.

As of 7 a.m., IMPD confirmed one fatality from the incident.

Traffic will be impacted in this area for several hours, until the on scene is investigation is complete, according to police. Drivers and pedestrians are being asked to seek an alternate route.