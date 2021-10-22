Pedestrian struck, killed on I-465 northbound

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed on I-465 northbound on the city's west side Thursday night.

It happened just before 8:00 when emergency crews were called to the area of I-465 northbound at the 17.5-mile marker on reports of a person struck by a car.

When first responders arrived, they found an unconscious and unresponsive male lying in the left lane of I-465. Despite life-saving efforts by paramedics at the scene, the man was pronounced dead.

A preliminary investigation determined the adult male was crossing I-465 for unknown reasons when he was struck by a vehicle heading northbound. The driver of the vehicle stopped at the scene. Another driver parked on the shoulder of the highway near the collision and is believed to be associated with the deceased man.

The driver of the vehicle that struck the pedestrian was not suspected to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol. The identification of the pedestrian has not been released at this time.

An investigation is ongoing by Indiana State Police, the Wayne Township Fire Department, and the Marion County Coroner's Office.