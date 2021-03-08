Pendleton man killed, child injured in 2-vehicle crash Sunday night

MADISON COUNTY — One man died and a child was hospitalized following a two-vehicle crash Sunday night in Madison County, police said.

The crash occurred shortly after 9:30 p.m. at State Road 109 and Gilmore Road in Adams Township, Madison County Sheriff's Department Major Joey Cole said in a news release.

A Pendleton man driving a 2007 Nissan Maxima was traveling southbound on State Road 109 when he crossed the center line and struck a 2017 Toyota Tundra pickup truck.

Medics pronounced the driver of the Maxima dead at the scene. His 9-year-old passenger was transported to a local hospital. The child's condition was not available.

The pickup truck driver was also hospitalized with minor injuries, Cole said.

The crash remains under investigation.