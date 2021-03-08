Menu

Watch
NewsPublic Safety

Actions

Pendleton man killed, child injured in 2-vehicle crash Sunday night

items.[0].image.alt
Gerald Marcelo
Generic Crash (1).jpeg
Posted at 8:45 AM, Mar 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-08 08:47:04-05

MADISON COUNTY — One man died and a child was hospitalized following a two-vehicle crash Sunday night in Madison County, police said.

The crash occurred shortly after 9:30 p.m. at State Road 109 and Gilmore Road in Adams Township, Madison County Sheriff's Department Major Joey Cole said in a news release.

A Pendleton man driving a 2007 Nissan Maxima was traveling southbound on State Road 109 when he crossed the center line and struck a 2017 Toyota Tundra pickup truck.

Medics pronounced the driver of the Maxima dead at the scene. His 9-year-old passenger was transported to a local hospital. The child's condition was not available.

The pickup truck driver was also hospitalized with minor injuries, Cole said.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Stream WRTV anytime!