Person dead after being struck by driver on northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS — A 71-year-old man is dead after being struck being a driver on the northwest side of Indianapolis late Monday.

According to police, officers were called to the 9200 block of Michigan Road for a report of a person struck by a vehicle.

This is just inside the 465 loop, at the intersection of Michigan Road and Depauw Boulevard.

Officers located and injured 71-year-old Humberto Rodriguez-Garcia. He died at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle that struck Rodriguez-Garcia stayed at the scene and is cooperating, according to IMPD.