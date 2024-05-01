Watch Now
Person dead after shooting, crash on I-65 near Southport Road

WRTV
Posted at 1:56 PM, May 01, 2024
INDIANAPOLIS — A person has died following a road rage shooting and water recovery rescue on the south side.

According to Indiana State Police, troopers responded to a call for a crash on I-65 near Stop 11 Road. Once of the scene, officers were met with a car in a pond in the Redwood Apartment Complex.

Police say the car ended up in the water as a result of a road rage/gunfire altercation on I-65.

One person is confirmed dead from the incident.

Multiple lanes of I-65 northbound are closed currently.

