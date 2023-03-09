Watch Now
Person dies after single vehicle crash near Johnson Memorial Health

Posted at 9:51 PM, Mar 08, 2023
FRANKLIN — One person is dead after a Wednesday night crash in Franklin, according to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash happened just before 8 p.m. in the 700 block of Hospital Road. That is not far from the intersection of state roads 44 and 144.

The driver, who was the only person in the vehicle, died at the scene. Their identity has not been released.

Hospital Road between County Road 50E and Tracy Miles Road will be closed for an undetermined amount of time.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the accident.

