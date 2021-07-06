Person found dead on Indy's south side, another transported to hospital in unknown condition

INDIANAPOLIS — A death investigation is underway on the south side of Indianapolis after one person was found dead and another was transported to the hospital Tuesday afternoon.

Police responded to a home on Meadows Edge Lane around 11:30 a.m. on the report of two unresponsive people, according to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Public Information Officer Samone Burris.

When Indianapolis EMS crews arrived, they pronounced one of the two people dead.

The condition of the other person located is still unknown at this time.

This is a developing story and WRTV will update this article with more information as it becomes available.