BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY — The Bartholomew County Sheriff's Office says a pedestrian has died after they were hit by a train Sunday afternoon.

The incident happened at Dawson St and SR 11, near Bethel Village, around 3 p.m.

The Bartholomew County Coroner says Dylan Lonaker, 29, of Columbus was walking northbound when he was hit. He died at the scene.

The circumstances of the incident remain under investigation by the coroner’s office and Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office.