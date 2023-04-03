Person killed after being struck on south side

INDIANAPOLIS — A person has died after being struck this morning on the city's south side.

According to IMPD, officers responded to the area of S. Meridian Street and E. Yoke Street on a reporter of a crash with injury involving a pedestrian struck.

Upon arrival, a pedestrian was found to have been struck and killed.

The driver of the vehicle that hit the person stayed on the scene and is cooperating, according to IMPD.

IMPD is asking drivers to find an alternate route this morning as the intersection will be closed.