Person killed in crash near Tibbs Avenue and I-70, road closed for investigation

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead after a crash on Indianapolis' west side Tuesday evening.
The crash happened in the 800 block of S Tibbs Avenue, not far from where the road goes under I-70, around 6:15 p.m.
An Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department spokesperson says a pickup truck crossed the center lane and hit a van head on.
The truck's driver died and at least four others were taken to the hospital "with various injuries."
The road will be closed while the investigation continues.
The 800 block of S Tibbs Ave (right at I-70) will be closed for several hours as IMPD investigates a fatal crash. The driver of the pickup truck appears to have crossed into oncoming traffic. He later died at the hospital. #TrafficAlert pic.twitter.com/DQQqeVMYYl— IMPD (@IMPDnews) February 22, 2023