Person killed in crash near Tibbs Avenue and I-70, road closed for investigation

WRTV
One person is dead after a crash in the 800 block of S. Tibbs Ave on Feb. 21, 2023.<br/>
Posted at 7:43 PM, Feb 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-21 19:52:26-05

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead after a crash on Indianapolis' west side Tuesday evening.

The crash happened in the 800 block of S Tibbs Avenue, not far from where the road goes under I-70, around 6:15 p.m.

An Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department spokesperson says a pickup truck crossed the center lane and hit a van head on.

The truck's driver died and at least four others were taken to the hospital "with various injuries."

The road will be closed while the investigation continues.

