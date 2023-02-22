Person killed in crash near Tibbs Avenue and I-70, road closed for investigation

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead after a crash on Indianapolis' west side Tuesday evening.

The crash happened in the 800 block of S Tibbs Avenue, not far from where the road goes under I-70, around 6:15 p.m.

An Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department spokesperson says a pickup truck crossed the center lane and hit a van head on.

The truck's driver died and at least four others were taken to the hospital "with various injuries."

The road will be closed while the investigation continues.