Person rescued from water at Geist Reservoir

Fishers Fire Department
Posted at 4:45 PM, Aug 01, 2021
INDIANAPOLIS — Divers rescued one person from the water at Geist Reservoir Sunday afternoon.

Fishers Fire Department public information officer John Mehling said the first 911 call came in around 2:40 p.m. The first boat deployed less than ten minutes later, and the person was located just before 3:30.

That person was taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

Mehling says another person was able to rescue themselves from the water.

Update: Initial reports were two patients in the water. One self-rescued. One was unaccounted for.

Mehling is reminding boaters to always have a life vest while in the water and to stay far away from emergency boats in the water.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources is handing the investigation.

