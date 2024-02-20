Person seriously injured after crash involving school bus on east side

INDIANAPOLIS — Two people were hospitalized after a crash involving a school bus on the city's east side Tuesday morning.

According to police, officers were called to the area of E. 21st Street and Bosart Avenue on a report of a crash involving a school bus.

The school bus monitor was transported to a local hospital with complaints of pain. Four children on the bus were checked at the scene and released.

The driver of the other involved vehicle was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

The accident remains under investigation.