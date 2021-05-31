Person shot and critically injured by IMPD officer on east side of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police are investigating after a person was shot and wounded by an officer Monday morning on the city's east side.

The shooting was reported just after 5 a.m. in the 20 block of South Colorado Avenue, just south of East Washington St.

Initial information indicates that a male was hit by a bullet during an exchange of gunfire with officers after police responded to a domestic disturbance. Medics transported the person to an area hospital in critical condition.

The person's name and age have not been released. No officers were injured in the incident.

