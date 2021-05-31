Watch
Person shot and critically injured by IMPD officer on east side of Indianapolis

WRTV photo/Jonathon Christians
A person was shot and critically injured by police in the 20 block of South Colorado Avenue on Monday, May 31, 2021.
Posted at 5:53 AM, May 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-31 07:39:38-04

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police are investigating after a person was shot and wounded by an officer Monday morning on the city's east side.

The shooting was reported just after 5 a.m. in the 20 block of South Colorado Avenue, just south of East Washington St.

Initial information indicates that a male was hit by a bullet during an exchange of gunfire with officers after police responded to a domestic disturbance. Medics transported the person to an area hospital in critical condition.

The person's name and age have not been released. No officers were injured in the incident.

