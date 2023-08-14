Watch Now
Person struck, killed on I-74 in Brownsburg Monday morning

Posted at 8:34 AM, Aug 14, 2023
BROWNSBURG — A person died early Monday morning after being struck on Interstate 74 in Brownsburg.

Brownsburg police says the incident occurred at the 69.5 mile marker on I-74 in the eastbound lanes.

Preliminary investigation found a driver hit the median cable barrier in their Toyota while traveling westbound on I-74.

The driver exited the vehicle and walked into east bound lanes for unknown reasons, according to Brownsburg police.

At this time, they were struck by a Hendricks County Sheriff's Deputy. They died at the scene.

Impairment is not believed to be a factor regarding vehicle operation by the Deputy Sheriff, according to the Brownsburg Police Department.

The Deputy remained on scene and was transported to Hendricks Regional Hospital in Brownsburg where a voluntary and consensual blood draw was administered.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Brownsburg PD Investigations Division at 317-852-1109 Ext. 2123.

The name of the deputy has not been released yet.

