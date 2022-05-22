Watch
LifestylePhotos

PHOTOS: Damage across central Indiana after Saturday afternoon storms

PHOTOS: Damage across central Indiana after Saturday afternoon storms

North of St Paul 2.jfif
Storm damage near the community of St. Paul includes downed power lines and trees.Photo by: WRTV / Andrew Smith
North of Waldron.jfif
Storm damage near the community of Waldron includes downed power lines and trees.Photo by: WRTV / Andrew Smith
North of Waldron 2.jfif
Storm damage near the communities of Waldron and St. Paul includes downed power lines and trees.Photo by: WRTV / Andrew Smith
North of St. Paul 1.jfif
Storm damage near the communities of Waldron and St. Paul includes downed power lines and trees.Photo by: WRTV / Andrew Smith
Shelby Co damage Kay 1.jpg
Storm damage in Shelby County from May 22, 2022 storms.Photo by: WRTV / Kayla Molander
Shelby Co damage Kay 2.jpg
Storm damage in Shelby County from May 22, 2022 storms.Photo by: WRTV / Kayla Molander
Shelby Co Prov 1.jfif
Tree damages home in St. Paul in Shelby County.Photo by: WRTV / Provided
Shelby Co Prov 2.jfif
Tree damages home in St. Paul in Shelby County.Photo by: WRTV / Provided
Storm damage Franklin.jpg
A tree between Franklin and Edinburgh snapped in half near the ground.Photo by: WRTV / Photo by Tina Pence
Whiteland tree 2.jpg
A tree fell across I-65 during Saturday's storms.Photo by: WRTV / Provided by Whiteland Fire Department
Whiteland Tree image.jpg
A tree fell across I-65 during Saturday's storms.Photo by: WRTV / Provided by Whiteland Fire Department
Waldron resident 1.jpg
Waldron residents work together to clean up after the storms of May 21, 2022.Photo by: WRTV / Andrew Smith
Waldron resident 2.jpg
Waldron residents work together to clean up after the storms of May 21, 2022.Photo by: WRTV / Andrew Smith

PHOTOS: Damage across central Indiana after Saturday afternoon storms

close-gallery
  • North of St Paul 2.jfif
  • North of Waldron.jfif
  • North of Waldron 2.jfif
  • North of St. Paul 1.jfif
  • Shelby Co damage Kay 1.jpg
  • Shelby Co damage Kay 2.jpg
  • Shelby Co Prov 1.jfif
  • Shelby Co Prov 2.jfif
  • Storm damage Franklin.jpg
  • Whiteland tree 2.jpg
  • Whiteland Tree image.jpg
  • Waldron resident 1.jpg
  • Waldron resident 2.jpg

Share

Storm damage near the community of St. Paul includes downed power lines and trees.WRTV / Andrew Smith
Storm damage near the community of Waldron includes downed power lines and trees.WRTV / Andrew Smith
Storm damage near the communities of Waldron and St. Paul includes downed power lines and trees.WRTV / Andrew Smith
Storm damage near the communities of Waldron and St. Paul includes downed power lines and trees.WRTV / Andrew Smith
Storm damage in Shelby County from May 22, 2022 storms.WRTV / Kayla Molander
Storm damage in Shelby County from May 22, 2022 storms.WRTV / Kayla Molander
Tree damages home in St. Paul in Shelby County.WRTV / Provided
Tree damages home in St. Paul in Shelby County.WRTV / Provided
A tree between Franklin and Edinburgh snapped in half near the ground.WRTV / Photo by Tina Pence
A tree fell across I-65 during Saturday's storms.WRTV / Provided by Whiteland Fire Department
A tree fell across I-65 during Saturday's storms.WRTV / Provided by Whiteland Fire Department
Waldron residents work together to clean up after the storms of May 21, 2022.WRTV / Andrew Smith
Waldron residents work together to clean up after the storms of May 21, 2022.WRTV / Andrew Smith
Prev
1 / Ad
Next
Prev
1 / Ad
Next