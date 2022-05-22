PHOTOS: Damage across central Indiana after Saturday afternoon storms

PHOTOS: Damage across central Indiana after Saturday afternoon storms

Storm damage near the community of St. Paul includes downed power lines and trees.

Photo by: WRTV / Andrew Smith

Storm damage near the community of Waldron includes downed power lines and trees.

Photo by: WRTV / Andrew Smith

Storm damage near the communities of Waldron and St. Paul includes downed power lines and trees.

Photo by: WRTV / Andrew Smith

Storm damage near the communities of Waldron and St. Paul includes downed power lines and trees.

Photo by: WRTV / Andrew Smith

Storm damage in Shelby County from May 22, 2022 storms.

Photo by: WRTV / Kayla Molander

Storm damage in Shelby County from May 22, 2022 storms.

Photo by: WRTV / Kayla Molander

Tree damages home in St. Paul in Shelby County.

Photo by: WRTV / Provided

Tree damages home in St. Paul in Shelby County.

Photo by: WRTV / Provided

A tree between Franklin and Edinburgh snapped in half near the ground.

Photo by: WRTV / Photo by Tina Pence

A tree fell across I-65 during Saturday's storms.

Photo by: WRTV / Provided by Whiteland Fire Department

A tree fell across I-65 during Saturday's storms.

Photo by: WRTV / Provided by Whiteland Fire Department

Waldron residents work together to clean up after the storms of May 21, 2022.

Photo by: WRTV / Andrew Smith

Waldron residents work together to clean up after the storms of May 21, 2022.

Photo by: WRTV / Andrew Smith